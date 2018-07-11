Carson City man held for domestic battery, sheriff’s office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

• At 4:49 a.m., John Michael Taylor, 44, was arrested on felony warrants on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and contempt of court after deputies investigated three men sleeping in a vehicle in a parking lot at Fall and Proctor streets. He was ordered held without bail.

• At 4:52 p.m., Kyle Bryan, 22, of Carson City was jailed on an El Dorado County warrant on suspicion of attempted lewdness with a child in South Lake Tahoe. He was ordered held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

• At 10:13 p.m., a 46-year-old Carson man was arrested after deputies were dispatched to an address on West Hampton Drive for a report of a domestic battery. The arrest report says the victim's 14-year-old daughter ran to meet deputies when they arrived saying her mother was hurt and on the floor. They found the victim lying on the floor surrounded by overturned furniture and food everywhere. She had several visible injuries to her face and head but declined hospitalization. She told deputies her husband caused the injuries. The defendant was arrested later after he returned to the residence and jailed in lieu of $5,000 bail on suspicion of domestic battery 2nd.