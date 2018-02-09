Carson City man held on 8 charges, sheriff’s office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

WEDNESDAY

• At 2 a.m., Jason Takahashi, 38, of Minden was jailed on a warrant on suspicion of felony possession of controlled substances. He was ordered held without bail.

THURSDAY

• At 12:14 p.m., Christopher Molett, 18, of Carson City was jailed on a list of eight charges including two felony counts after a man reported his pistol had been stolen from his residence and Molett had been in the residence. The defendant was spotted at the Carson City Community Center on William and Roop Streets. According to the arrest report, he resisted arrest, refused deputies commands and had to be tased to be subdued. The stolen handgun was found on his person, according to the report, along with knives and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a firearm and grand larceny of a firearm and the gross misdemeanor of carrying a concealed weapon. In addition, he was arrested on suspicion of five misdemeanors: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana under the age of 21, minor consuming alcohol, obstructing and resisting and violating conditions of a suspended sentence. Total bail was set at $64,550.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.