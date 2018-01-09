Carson City man held on strangulation charge, sheriff’s office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

• At 4:45 p.m., a man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of felony sex acts in public after a deputy found them having sex in an area at Washington Street and Ormsby Lane. The 32-year-old woman and 49-year-old man were also charged with indecent exposure. The deputy was called to the scene by someone who said they saw two subjects walk onto private property and remove their clothes. Each was ordered held in lieu of $10,000 bail. The sexual acts in public is potentially punishable by up to four years in prison.

SATURDAY

• At 1 a.m., Brandon Heller of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery by strangulation — a felony — after deputies were called to an apartment on North Edmonds Drive. A witness said he saw him pick up a woman and body slam her to the ground, then choke her. The victim told deputies Heller pushed her to the ground then hit her twice with his fist, then choked her until she couldn't breathe. The arrest report says she had bruises on her neck consistent with strangulation. He was jailed in lieu of $15,000 bail. Domestic battery by strangulation is punishable by up to five years in prison.