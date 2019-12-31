Carson City man pleads guilty in SWAT team incident

Christopher Conti, accused of firing multiple shots at the home of his 73-year-old grandmother on Dec. 4, pleaded guilty Tuesday to assault with a deadly weapon.

District Attorney Jason Woodbury said Conti will be sentenced Feb. 11.

He was arrested after deputies responded to a report of multiple shots fired at a house on Morgan Mill Road.

His grandmother called 911 to report that Conti, who was described as having “mental issues,” had a gun and she was hiding in a locked bedroom. She remained on the phone with dispatch throughout the incident.

When deputies arrived they reported hearing shots fired inside the house.

Members of the SWAT team managed to convince Conti to come to the front door of the residence where they said he had a pistol in one hand. They disarmed him by firing bean bag rounds from their shotguns and took him into custody.

Woodbury said Conti pleaded guilty to a second charge of possession of a firearm while intoxicated and was sentenced to 30 days jail on that misdemeanor count.