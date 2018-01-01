Carson City men who brandish weapons end up behind bars says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
January 1, 2018
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
Carson City
FRIDAY
At 8:50 p.m., a Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies initiated a traffic stop near I-580 and Highway 50. Bail was set at $750.
At 12:13 p.m., a 30-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 1300 block of Como Street. Bail was set at $3,000.
At 11:59 p.m., a 59-year-old Virginia City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI, failure to maintain a lane and no proof of insurance after deputies initiated a traffic stop near William and Roop Streets. Bail was set at $1,640.
SATURDAY
At 9:28 a.m., Steven Peters, 31, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony trafficking, felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a suspended sentence after deputies responded to reports of a suspicious subject near Arrowhead and Louise. Bail was set at $26,500.
At 2:21 p.m., Michael Debaun, 19, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies responded to reports of an unwanted subject near the 1500 block of Empire Ranch Road. Bail was set at $6,000.
At 4:16 p.m., Lennard James, 45, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony robbery, felony burglary and felony assault with a deadly weapon after deputies responded to reports of a man brandishing a weapon at the William Street Smith's. Bail was set at $80,000.
At 8:25 p.m., Carlos Simpson, 41, of Carson City, was arrested on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon, attempt to destroy or conceal evidence, drawing a weapon in a threatening manner and failure to appear after deputies responded to reports of a man threatening to kill someone near the 1100 block of Roop Street. Bail was set at $23,295.
SUNDAY
At 7:16 a.m., a 19-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 2300 block of Airport Road. Bail was set at $3,000.
At 4:22 p.m., a 21-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Pine Street and Hot Springs Road. Bail was set at $230.
At 11:48 p.m., a 33-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies initiated a traffic stop near 5th and Harbin Streets. Bail was set at $1,000.
MONDAY
At 3:27 a.m., a 23-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of battery, obstruction and destruction of city property after deputies responded to reports of a fight at the Carson Street Jimmy G's Cigar Bar. Bail was set at $3,800.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
