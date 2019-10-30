Carson City prison inmate faces new murder charge

Robert Rowland, who is serving life in prison for murder, was transported from Northern Nevada Correctional Center to the Carson City Jail on Monday to face new murder charges.

Rowland, 61, was booked into the jail on five felony counts: open murder, 1st degree murder, battery with a deadly weapon and two counts of assaulting a protected person. He was ordered held without bail on a warrant issued Aug. 30 by the Carson Justice Court.

Rowland has been serving four life sentences in prison since 2000 when he was convicted in Carson District Court on one count of 1st degree murder and three counts of being a habitual criminal. More recently, he was convicted of being an inmate in possession of a weapon and given a 2-6 year sentence on top of the four life sentences.

The attorney general’s office and Department of Corrections were unable to provide any details about exactly what Rowland is being charged with except that the offenses were committed while he was housed in a close custody unit at NNCC.