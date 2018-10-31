Carson City robbery suspect dead in officer-involved shooting

The Carson City Sheriff's Office has reported the suspect in an armed robbery at Carson City's Fruitlandia Frozen Yogurt Shop has been killed, according to a media release.

CCSO reported 34-year-old Billy Jo Johnson was killed in an officer-involved shooting involving the South Lake Tahoe Police Department. Johnson was a suspect in the armed robbery that occurred at Fruitilandia, 3217 Highway 50 East, on Oct. 22.

At the time of the robbery, Johnson had an active arrest warrant from Douglas County for burglary and home invasion. The Investigation Division submitted a warrant request to the Carson City District Attorney's Office for robbery with a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon. The Investigation Division assisted Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the South Lake Tahoe Police Department in attempting to locate Johnson.

On Monday, Oct. 29, Johnson was located by the South Lake Tahoe Police Department where he was involved in an officer involved shooting. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. The Carson City Sheriff's Office has no additional information pertaining to the officer involved shooting.