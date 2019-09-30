Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong victim of vandalism spree

Vandals splattered numerous cars and trucks with eggs Saturday night in Carson City.

Among the victims is Sheriff Ken Furlong, who said two of his vehicles were hit — his official truck and his Mustang. He said dispatch had at least 17 reports of cars being egged in the Northridge area.

He said the problem is that the egg shells are hard enough that they can “spider crack” the clear coat shell of the paint.

“I don’t think the average kid realizes the damage this can cause,” he said. “You can’t patch a spider crack. You have to repaint the whole hood.”

He added that this type of vandalism typically starts to intensify before Halloween: “I‘m absolutely guessing these were not bad kids,” he said. “They were kids out doing what kids do, not realizing the damage they cause. I’ll have to have the entire hood repainted.”

“I was absolutely livid,” he said.