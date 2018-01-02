Carson City sheriff reports quiet New Year weekend

It was a quiet New Year's weekend for law enforcement in Carson City.

Sheriff Ken Furlong reported there were no significant incidents that occurred over the holiday weekend and received fewer than normal calls for service.

"We want to thank those who went out to celebrate, there was not a huge amount of trouble," Furlong said.

Furlong said the department overstaffed for New Year's Eve in anticipation, however, the crowds were well behaved and didn't cause many problems.

"We saw it all around Carson, everyone had very appropriate behavior."



This year, they even saw less than a dozen DUIs from Friday to Monday.

One thing the department did see, as they do every year, was the onslaught of fireworks and shots fired calls.

"Every New Year's, every Nevada Day, every Fourth of July we are heavily hit with reports of shootings," Furlong said.

"But it is rare that we find a shooting actually has taken place.

"Most of the time it is just someone lighting off fireworks of various styles.

"It is something we are accustomed to, we are always just inundated with them in patrol."

While the deputies did their best to respond to all of the fireworks calls, often by the time they arrived there wasn't much to investigate.

"They are illegal and we respond to them, the challenge is once the fireworks go off and when we get there, they are done," Furlong said. "A good percentage are reported as shots fired but they are rarely significant events.

"It was a great way to end the year."