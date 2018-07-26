Carson City sheriff seeks vandals stealing flags

Sheriff Kenny Furlong is asking public help in finding the vandals who have been stealing flags and even yard ornaments in the Silver Oak area.

"It's an ongoing thing," he said. "The predominant thing being taken is flags and the victims of this are really, really ticked off."

But he said one of the ornaments stolen weighed nearly 100 pounds, indicating they're looking for a group of people, not just a single person, and likely teens.

Furlong said he has increased patrol coverage in the area but that, because of the extensive landscaping and the fact it's dark in the area, "it's easy for someone to hide from us."

He said he's asking area residents and others to report any suspicious activity they see in Silver Oak.

"We just don't have anything solid to go on," said Furlong. "It's a typical summertime thing but if you ask the victims, that isn't the answer."