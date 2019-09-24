Carson City Sheriff’s deputies arrest two in robbery

Carson City Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a robbery that occurred at about 2:25 a.m. Tuesday near the 2600 block of Highway 50 East.

As deputies arrived, they found one male subject who had been robbed. Detectives responded to the scene and investigated while the victim received medical attention. The victim was part of an illegal drug transaction that turned into a robbery. The victim was struck many times with an object by one male suspect and a second male suspect displayed a gun.

Detectives identified two suspects in the case and began tracking them. At about 10:50 a.m., detectives and patrol deputies with the sheriff’s office found the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Long Street and Saliman Road.

Denisse Robles, 26, of Carson City was arrested on charges of robbery, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of prescription drugs without a prescription and possession of stolen property.

Christopher Mendoca, 24, of Carson City, was arrested and charged with robbery, battery with a deadly weapon causing substantial harm, possession of stolen property and Nevada state probation violation.

Bail is $40,000 for new charges and there is a no-bail hold on the probation violation.

The investigation is still active and detectives are looking for additional subjects involved in the robbery.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Morgan Tucker at 775-283-7858, Capt. Brian Humphrey at 775-283-7850 or remain anonymous by contacting Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.