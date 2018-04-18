Carson City Sheriff’s Log: Arrests made after meth, marijuana discovered

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

• At 11:47 a.m., John Foster, Jr., 55, was jailed on drug charges after both meth and marijuana were discovered following a traffic stop at Robertson and North Carson Streets. He was arrested on suspicion of felony possession with intent to sell, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia and attempting to destroy evidence by tearing open the bags of meth and dumping them in the vehicle. Total bail was set at $13,500.

• At 3:03 p.m., a 38-year-old woman and 30-year-old man were arrested following a traffic stop at Pine and Hot Springs Road. The man was arrested on suspicion of violating probation conditions by possessing several knives. The woman was arrested on suspicion of violating probation conditions as well as driving on a license revoked for DUI and an unsafe lane change that was the cause of the traffic stop. He was held on $3,000 bail. She was held without bail.

• At 3:36 p.m., a 51-year-old woman was jailed after turning herself in on a warrant on suspicion of failure to appear. Bail was set at $3,000.