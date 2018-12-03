Carson City Sheriff’s Log: Don’t be lying on sidewalk with sheriff around

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

• At 8:55 a.m., a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st offense after he was stopped for speeding at Carson Street and Fairview Drive. Bail was set at $1,050.

• At 10:35 a.m., Jacob Madden, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of possession of heroin and trespassing after a man reported he entered a residence on Camile Drive. The occupant of the residence reported seeing the man enter the home and pepper sprayed the defendant when he approached him aggressively. Bail was set at $2,650.

• At 3:49 p.m., a 55-year-old was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st offense drugs after he was stopped in the 1100 block of William Street. Bail was set at $1,000.

SATURDAY

Recommended Stories For You

• At 12:13 a.m., a 53-year-old man was arrested at U.S. 50 and Airport Road after a traffic stop for speeding and failure to maintain a lane. He was also arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st alcohol and having an open container in the vehicle. Bail was set at $1,125.

• At 1:40 a.m., a 36-year-old man was arrested after Sheriff Furlong found him lying on the sidewalk outside a downtown bar. He was held on a state probation violation and two counts of violating bail conditions. He was held without bail.

• At 2:27 a.m., a 27-year-old construction worker was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st alcohol after a traffic stop for speeding and a broken tail light. He was also held on a warrant on suspicion of violation of deferred sentence conditions and an order from Parole and Probation. He was held without bail.

• At 1:49 p.m., John Juarez, 50, was arrested after deputies responded to 5263 Goni Road on a report of shots fired. He was arrested on suspicion of discharging a firearm in the city. He was also arrested on suspicion of being intoxicated while in possession of a firearm. Total bail was set at $6,000.

SUNDAY

• At 1:57 a.m., a 27-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st offense alcohol after she was stopped at Carson and Stewart streets for speeding. Total bail was set at $1,050.