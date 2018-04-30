Carson City Sheriff’s Log: Man arrested after allegedly holding knife to woman’s throat
April 30, 2018
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
FRIDAY
At 10:15 a.m., Claude Withrow, 59, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon warrant and violation of a suspended sentence after deputies initiated a pedestrian stop on a man with a warrant near the 400 block of William Street. Bail was set at $26,000.
At 4:54 p.m., William Ledford, 49, of Mound House, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of burglary tools after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop on a group of men smoking marijuana near the 1700 block of Brown Street. At the same incident, Tamera Rhodes, 49, of Reno was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and Zachary Mills, 19, of Carson City, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and smoking marijuana in public. Bail for Ledford was set at $6,000, bail for Rhodes was set at $3,500 and bail for Mills was set at $4,700.
At 5:40 p.m., a 31-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of driving while license revoked after deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle with a suspended license plate near Carson and Ann Streets. Bail was set at $1,000.
At 6:39 p.m., Michael Mandeville, 52, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies responded to a tip a juvenile boy may have been drugged near the 100 block of Hot Springs Road. Upon arrival, deputies found hypodermic needles, a torch, scales and small plastic baggies. Bail was set at $6,000.
Recommended Stories For You
At 7:56 p.m., a 34-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of violation of a suspended sentence after deputies conducted a warrant service near the 2400 block of Harvest Drive. Bail was set at $3,000.
At 11:12 p.m., a 28-year-old Dayton man was arrested on suspicion of speeding, failure to stop at a stop sign, DUI-second offense and open container after deputies initiated a traffic stop on a reckless vehicle near Long and Roop Streets. Bail was set at $2,900.
SATURDAY
At 12:08 a.m., Larry Meredith, 68, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony DUI-third offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt of court and revoked driver's license after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Roop and William Streets. Bail was set at $44,500.
At 2:10 a.m., a 39-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and violation of a suspended sentence after deputies responded to reports of a loud noise near the 600 block of John Street. Bail was set at $1,150.
At 4:14 a.m., a 37-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies witnessed a vehicle stopped on the concrete median near Highway 50 and I-580. Bail was set at $1,000.
At 4:20 a.m., a 28-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery at the Carson Street Nugget Casino. Bail was set at $3,000.
At 11:28 a.m., a 54-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 500 block of Stewart Street. Bail was set at $3,000.
At 8:35 p.m., Jacob Abbott, 20, of Reno, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana after deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with expired license plates near Carson Street and Nye Lane. At the same incident, Elexus Wandersee, 20, of Reno was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and expired registration. Bail for Abbott was set at $3,500 and bail for Wandersee was set at $2,525.
At 10:42 p.m., a 36-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash near Cochise and Overland Street. Bail was set at $1,000.
At 10:49 p.m., Cody Wilson, 26, of Reno, was arrested on suspicion of felony battery with a deadly weapon after deputies responded to reports of a man holding a knife to a woman's throat near the 1500 block of Truckee Drive. Bail was set at $30,000.
SUNDAY
At 1:39 a.m., Savannah Henderson, 23, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony home invasion after deputies responded to reports of a woman attempting to kick in the door of a residence near the 4200 block of James Drive. At the same incident, a 27-year-old Dayton woman was arrested on suspicion of open container. Bail for Henderson was set at $25,000 and bail for the other woman was set at $100.
At 6:15 p.m., Sally Whooley, 45, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, petit larceny, trespassing and violation of a suspended sentence after deputies responded to reports of a woman taking cleaning supplies from the Market Street Walmart. Inside Whooley's purse deputies found hypodermic needles and methamphetamine. Bail was set at $3,900.
Trending In: Crime
- Drug report leads to arrests, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Felony trafficking suspect held, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Carson City Sheriff’s Log: Man arrested after allegedly holding knife to woman’s throat
- Carson City Sheriff’s Log: Arrests made after meth, marijuana discovered
- Man tries to lock himself in car, arrested says Carson City Sheriff’s Office