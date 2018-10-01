Sheriff: Man arrested for reckless driving in College Parkway crash

The following persons were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

â€¢ At 9:05 a.m., a 52-year-old Minden woman was arrested on a Douglas County warrant on suspicion of violation of suspended sentence conditions and ordered held in lieu of $3,000 bail.

â€¢ At 10:41 a.m., a 62-year-old woman was arrested on a Reno contempt of court warrant after a traffic stop on College Parkway for a broken taillight. Bail was set at $615.

â€¢ At 11:30 a.m., Ben McOsker, 58, was arrested on suspicion of burglary after deputies say they observed him leave the Safe Mart on South Carson Street with a basket filled with food and other items and put them in his pickup trick. A total of $468.70 worth of items were found in the truck. He was arrested on suspicion of burglary, violating bail conditions, as an ex-felon failing to register, driving on an expired license and no license plate displayed on the truck. Total bail was set at $28,275.

â€¢ At 1:21 p.m., a 21-year-old Reno man was arrested after his motorcycle was stopped at I-580 and Arrowhead for no license plate. A search revealed a set of brass knuckles in his pocket. He told officers the vehicle is registered but the plate may have vibrated loose. He was arrested on suspicion of having a missing license plate and possession of the brass knuckles and held in lieu of $2,525 bail.

â€¢ At 6:43 p.m., a man was arrested after a traffic stop for faulty tail lights at Brown Street and Edmonds Drive. Arresting deputies say they believe he was using another person's identification but had no ID on him, said he didn't know his address in California and didn't know his Social Security number. He was arrested on suspicion of providing false ID to avoid prosecution, no drivers license, no insurance and an open alcohol container in the vehicle. The arrest report says immigration has been notified of his arrest. Bail was set at $20,800.

â€¢ At 3:57 p.m., a 20-year-old was arrested after deputies responded to a report of an accident involving four vehicles at College Parkway and Nye Lane. Witnesses said his vehicle was traveling nearly 80 mph on the road before the accident that caused major damage to three of the four vehicles. He was arrested on suspicion of being a minor consuming alcohol, reckless driving and DUI 1st offense. Bail was set at $1,650.

â€¢ At 7:03 p.m., a 53-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on suspicion of violation of suspended conditions after deputies spotted him walking across the Walmart parking lot. Bail was set at $3,000.

â€¢ At 7:30 p.m., a 28-year-old construction worker was arrested after a traffic stop on Sneddon Way on a warrant issued by Reno Municipal Court for violation of suspended sentence conditions. Bail was set at $2,500.

â€¢ At 7:34 p.m., Jeramy Scoggin, 32, was arrested on drug charges after his motorcycle was stopped for lack of a license plate on College Parkway. The arrest report says he was uncooperative, refusing to comply with simple commands. A search of his person revealed a small amount of cocaine. He was also arrested on suspicion of obstructing a peace officer, expired registration, no valid license and no proof of insurance. Bail was set at $3,525.

â€¢ At 7:42 p.m., Christian Zuniga, of Reno was arrested after a traffic stop on College Parkway for no license plate. A background check revealed a failure to appear warrant. A search revealed a small amount of cocaine in the vehicle. He was arrested on suspicion of drug possession and possession of paraphernalia, driving without a proper license plate and on a suspended license. Bail was set at $4,025.

â€¢ At 7:51 p.m., Ariane Ellifritz, 36, was arrested on suspicion of felony child abuse. Witnesses told deputies she dragged the boy down a concrete staircase by one arm and slammed his head into the metal rail on the staircase. The boy was transported to the hospital for treatment then turned over to child protective services. Ellifritz was also arrested on suspicion of obstructing and resisting officers. Her bail was set at $40,300.

â€¢ At 9:39 p.m., Jennifer Wirowek, 44, and Randall Saucedo, 33, were arrested after deputies went to 1718 North Carson Street on a report of a possibly drug endangered child. The arrest report says there was drug paraphernalia and other materials in the motel room along with evidence of meth. The child, aged 4, was found later with a woman who was reportedly watching him but there was also evidence the boy was in the room within reach of the drugs and hypodermic needles. She was arrested on suspicion of possession of prescription drugs without a prescription, child endangerment and possession of paraphernalia. Bail was set at $8,500. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs and paraphernalia as well as attempting to destroy evidence after two bags containing meth residue were found in the toilet. His bail was set at $6,000.

SATURDAY

â€¢ At 1:26 a.m., a 21-year-old state worker was arrested at the capital grounds after deputies responded to a report of a fight outside Jimmy G's bar. The arrest was on suspicion of obstructing and resisting after attempting to run from the deputy. Bail was set at $300.

â€¢ At 9:20 a.m., a 32-year-old casino worker was arrested on a warrant on suspicion of domestic battery and held in lieu of $3,000 bail.

â€¢ At 11:17 a.m., a 19-year-old warehouse worker was jailed on a warrant after a traffic stop on West King Street. Bail was set at $215.

â€¢ At 12:57 p.m., a 41-year-old Carson man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery 1st after deputies responded to a residence at Sheffield Manor and Idaho Street on a report of a suicidal subject. There was no suicidal subject but the arrest report states there was a domestic incident between the two men during an argument. He was held in lieu of $3,000 bail.

â€¢ At 10:38 p.m., a 59-year-old was arrested after deputies responded to an address on Woodside Drive on a report of a hit and run. The owner of the damaged vehicle told deputies where to find the truck that hit her. He was found at his residence and his wife confirmed he had just arrived home in his vehicle. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI alcohol 1st and hit and run. Bail was set at $1,500.

SUNDAY

â€¢ At 2:07 a.m., a 20-year-old landscaper was arrested after deputies responded to the 2600 block of Kit Sierra Way on a report of a fight. He was found sleeping in a car outside that location and a background check confirmed an outstanding warrant. A search of his person revealed a marijuana pipe, illegal for someone under age 21. He was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court and possession of paraphernalia with bail set at $4,000.

â€¢ At 7:43 a.m., Mark James Hunt, 58, of Reno was arrested on drug charges after deputies responded to the 1900 block of Marie Drive on a report of a man slumped over the steering wheel of his vehicle. Deputies reported seeing a meth pipe in his hands and a small quantity of that drug in the vehicle along with a small amount of marijuana. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth and paraphernalia and held in lieu of $3,500 bail.

â€¢ At 8:25 a.m., a 41-year-old was jailed on suspicion of being an ex-felon failing to register after deputies spotted him outside an address on Fleischmann Way. He was jailed in lieu of $150 bail.

MONDAY

â€¢ At 12:30 a.m., a 36-year-old restaurant worker was arrested after deputies responded to the area of Sportsman's Warehouse on a graffiti complaint. One suspect turned out to have two active warrants for his arrest. He was held in lieu of $902 bail on the warrants.

â€¢ At 12:34 a.m., a 66-year-old transient was arrested outside the Hardman House motel after deputies recognized him as wanted on a warrant on suspicion of petit larceny. He was also arrested on suspicion of violating alternative sentence conditions in three separate cases and held in lieu of $9,500 bail.

â€¢ At 2:59 a.m., a 53-year-old man was arrested on a warrant after a random check revealed a suspended registration on a vehicle at south Carson Street and Koontz. A check with dispatch also revealed a warrant out of Douglas County with a $1,140 cash bail. He was also arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended registration and no proof of insurance. Total bail was set at $1,790.