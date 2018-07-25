Carson City Sheriff’s Log: Woman arrested on suspicion of DUI

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

• At 1:03 a.m., a 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st alcohol after a traffic stop at John and Stewart streets for failure to use a turn signal. She was also arrested on suspicion of the traffic violation and held in lieu of $1,025 bail.

• At 9:22 a.m., a 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of violating a temporary protective order by following a woman's car from Lyon County and taking a cellphone picture of her before leaving. Bail was set at $3,000.

• At 9:50 a.m., a 26-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor threats after the mother of her ex-boyfriend received several threatening texts. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.

• At 2:19 p.m., a 38-year-old construction worker was arrested on suspicion of violating a temporary protective order by sending text messages to the reporting party. Bail was set at $3,000.

Recommended Stories For You

WEDNESDAY

• At 2:25 a.m., a 39-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of Domestic Battery 1st offense after reportedly hitting her husband several times during an argument over their young son. She was held in lieu of $3,000 bail.