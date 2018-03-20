Carson City Sheriff’s Office: A case of not so mistaken identity

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

MONDAY

• At 10 a.m., Tyson Cale Hansbearry, 44, was turned over to Carson Sheriff's deputies at the Henderson Airport. He was arrested on Carson City warrants on suspicion of three felonies: Burglary, fraudulent use of a credit card and grand larceny. He was transported to Carson City and jailed in lieu of $50,000 bail.

• At 3:45 p.m., a transient was returned to Carson City by Washoe County officers and jailed in lieu of $3,000 bail on a contempt of court warrant.

TUESDAY

• At 3:24 a.m., a 31-year-old was jailed on a warrant on suspicion of violation of suspended sentence conditions. Deputies asked him for ID after he made a comment about another suspect they were interviewing, saying, "Glad it's not me." A background check revealed the warrant and he was taken into custody. Bail was set at $1,000.