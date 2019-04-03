Carson City Sheriffs Office: Arrest for possession of meth made

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

• At 5:10 p.m., Jordan Osborn, 21, was arrested for possession of meth after a traffic stop for a suspended registration. After a K-9 alerted to the vehicle, a small amount of meth was found in a jacket in the vehicle. He was also arrested on suspicion of with having an open alcohol container, suspended drivers license and two contempt of court warrants. Total bail was set at $4,337.

• At 8:24 p.m., A 56-year-old jeweler was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies were called to Winnie and Carson streets for a report of a man slumped over the wheel of his truck. The arrest report says his blood alcohol level was more than four times the legal limit. Bail was set at $1,000.

WEDNESDAY

• At 5:34 a.m., a 60-year-old was arrested on suspicion of trespassing after being trespassed from Mills Park. Bail was set at $150.