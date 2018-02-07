Carson City Sheriff’s Office arrests 8 in connection with residential commercial burglaries

Eight people were arrested in Carson City Wednesday in connection with several residential and commercial burglaries.

Deputies were following up on an investigation into a residential burglary near the 1300 block of W. Washington Street where firearms were taken. Officials said they received an anonymous tip from a citizen about the whereabouts of some of the suspected individuals.

They responded to the 2700 block of Menlo Drive where they encountered several subjects in a small apartment. Officials said that some subjects were hiding throughout the apartment under clothes and inside closets.

Several subjects were arrested: Cierra Scott, 22, was arrested on suspicion of felony probation violation; an 18-year-old Carson City woman, was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia; Vincent Dillenbeck-Mays, 24, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and parole violation; Robert Roth, 22, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia; and Bryce Geraldo, 21, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Still at large is a person of interest Jason Kunz. The burglary investigation continues and additional suspects are now being added to the investigation.

In a separate investigation, three other Carson City residents were arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into a string of commercial burglaries.

Deputies identified three suspects in the burglaries with a vehicle used during the crimes. Detectives, assisted by several law enforcement agencies, executed a search warrant at 29 Condor Circle where they recovered stolen property from the burglaries.

Paul Vigil, 26, of Carson City, was arrested on suspicion of felony probation violation, commercial burglary, grand larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia; Kesa Pascal, 39, of Carson City, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, harboring a fugitive, maintaining a drug house and possession of drug paraphernalia; and Lary Mazio, 41, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony ex-felon failed to register.