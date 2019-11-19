Carson City Sheriff’s Office arrests man on marijuana trafficking charges

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

MONDAY, NOV. 11

At 8:57 p.m., a 41-year-old tradesman was arrested after deputies responded to a report of subjects loitering outside Dotty’s Casino on William Street. Bail was set at $3,000.

THURSDAY

At 1:06 p.m., Rachel McGovern, 48, was charged with grand theft auto and hit and run after the owner of a van reported she got into his vehicle in the parking lot of the Frontier Motel and attempted to drive away. The arrest report says he jumped in the rear door of the van and stopped her but she left on foot while he was calling dispatch. She was apprehended walking down the street. Bail was set at $25,500.

At 3:21 p.m., Sean Conley, 47, and Amy Rodriguez, 36, were arrested after detectives investigated a vehicle burglary in the Carson Tahoe Hospital parking lot. The victim’s purse and credit cards were taken an later used at Walmart. Both were charged with burglary, using credit cards without the owner’s consent, obtaining money under false pretenses and held for parole and probation. They were held without bail.

At 5:50 p.m., Jonathan Graves, 35, was arrested on multiple felony warrants issued in September after he was spotted driving north from Douglas County to Washoe County on I-580. He is charged with sexual assault and three counts of intrusion of privacy. He was held on $250,000 bail.

At 7:09 p.m., a 72-year-old retiree was charged with DUI-first alcohol after deputies responded to a vehicle accident at Emerson and College Parkway. He was also charged with following too close. Bail was set at $1,075.

At 8:41 p.m., a Carson man was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant after deputies responded to a report of an intoxicated male sleeping outside the Jack in the Box. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 10:12 p.m., Stanley Smith, 18, was charged with felony child abuse for punching a child at an address on Silver Oak Drive. Bail was set at $40,000.

At 10:33 p.m., a 52-year-old woman was charged with domestic battery-first offense after deputies responded to a residence on Dominic Court. The arrest report says she punched and injured her husband during an argument. Bail was set at $3,000.

FRIDAY

At 1:36 a.m., a 53-year-old man was arrested after a deputy recognized his vehicle outside a residence on Cassidy Court. The warrant charges him as a convicted felon failing to register. Bail was set at $250.

At 1:24 p.m., Katrina Bostic, 29, was arrested on drug charges after deputies responded to a report of a possibly intoxicated person in a vehicle art Dori and Catherine. The arrest report says she was lying across the front seat of the vehicle. Since she was on alternative sentencing, the vehicle was searched. A small amount of heroin was found in two places along with prescription pills and several hypodermic needles. In addition, deputies found a bag containing meth. She was charged with three counts of possession, one of possessing prescription drugs without a prescription, paraphernalia and violating bail conditions. Bail was set at $14,000.

SATURDAY

At 2:17 a.m., two people were arrested at a motel on North Carson Street to serve a fugitive warrant. Deputies had to break a window to get the occupants to come out. Michael Bass, 24, was arrested on charges including a fugitive warrant from Sparks, violating probation, a P&P hold, possession of drugs and paraphernalia as well as destruction of evidence and obstruction. Rumor Shilling, 24, was charged with possession of drugs and paraphernalia, harboring a fugitive and obstruction. He was held without bail. Her bail was set at $13,800.

At 10:22 a.m., Jesse Rumminger, 33, was arrested after security reported a subject passed out in his vehicle in the parking lot of Dotty’s Casino. The vehicle was searched after the deputy saw a hypodermic needle containing what appeared to be heroin in his lap. The search revealed more drugs and paraphernalia. He was charged with three counts of possession of heroin plus possession of dangerous drugs without a prescription, possession of paraphernalia and parking in a handicapped zone. Bail was set at $11,100.

At 6:20 p.m., Heather Blandford, 37, was arrested on a warrant charging felony child abuse/neglect at a residence on Condor Circle. Bail was set at $40,000.

At 7:03 p.m., a 38-year old was arrested on an outstanding warrant after a traffic stop for an expired registration on South Carson Street. The warrant charging criminal contempt was issued in Pershing County. Bail was set at $1,332.

At 10 p.m., Taylor Monge, 26, was arrested on drug charges after a deputy spotted him outside Cactus Jack’s casino. A drug dog alerted on his vehicle and, when the deputy approached him inside he resisted commands. He was charged with possession of more than an ounce of marijuana and meth as well as paraphernalia and obstructing. Bail was set at $6,300. At the same time, the person he was with, Charles Jamison, Jr., 60, was arrested on multiple drug charges after he too became confrontational with deputies. A search of his vehicle revealed both drugs(meth and marijuana) and paraphernalia as well as a slim jim with a sharpened edge and several other items that could be used as weapons. The marijuana, according to the arrest report, was packaged in individual bags for sale and totaled some 50 grams. He was charged with trafficking, possession for sales of both meth and pot, possession of meth and pot, possession of dangerous weapons and paraphernalia and charged as an habitual criminal. His bail was set at $113,000.

At 10:59 p.m., a 41-year-old man was arrested on DUI-first alcohol charges after a deputy approached the vehicle he and a woman were in at Carson and Robinson streets to check on the woman’s welfare. He was also charged with no driver’s license in possession. Bail was set at $1,035.

At 11:50 p.m., Hobie Gregory, 25, was arrested at a motel on Carson Street after an anonymous tip. He was charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia, violating suspended sentence conditions, contempt of court and an FTA warrant. Bail was set at $45,970.

MONDAY

At 8:12 a.m., Antonio Mempin, 63, a caregiver, was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, battery and preventing the victim from calling 911. The incident took place Saturday at a residence on Rolling Hills Drive. The victim said Mempin threatened him with a knife and took his cell phone when he tried to call 911. His bail was set at $26,000.