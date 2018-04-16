Carson City Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate vehicle burglaries

The Carson City Sheriff's Office is investigating numerous vehicle burglaries that occurred in the last 30 days, by two different groups of suspects.

The first set of burglaries occurred during the early morning of March 25 in the Kingsley and Kitchen Streets area, where three suspects were identified through assistance from the public and local businesses.

Daniel Redding, 25, Cody Dalhaus, 30, and Daniel Crawford, 24, were all identified as suspects. Redding was already in custody in the Carson City Jail on a probation violation and was additionally booked Monday morning for the burglary charges. Dalhaus and Crawford haven't been apprehended by police yet.

All three have warrants out for burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, unlawful use of a credit card and obtaining money/goods under false pretenses.

The second set of burglaries occurred during the late evening of April 6 or early morning of April 7 in the Silver Oak housing area. Numerous unlocked vehicles were broken into and several young adult males were identified as the suspects. Several videos and photos were obtained through home security systems, however the males' identities haven't been determined.

Detectives are actively investigating this case and are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects. Secret Witness is also offering a reward.

Recommended Stories For You

Anyone providing assistance to any of these individuals by allowing them to stay with them, give them financial assistance, or conceal them could face criminal charges themselves.

If anyone has information on any of the suspects, contact the Carson City Dispatch at 775-887-2008, Detective Hatley 775-283-7852 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, http://www.secretwitness.com, or text your tip to 847411 (TIP411) keyword – SW.