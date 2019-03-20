Carson City Sheriff’s Office: Direct TV doesn’t go door-to-door

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

• At 4:09 p.m., a 19-year-old California man was arrested at Jewell Avenue and Cardinal Way after a nearby resident called to report someone trying to pass himself off as a Direct TV salesman. She reported Direct TV officials said they had no sales people in that area and they don't go door to door soliciting business. He was arrested on suspicion of soliciting without a permit. Bail was set at $500.

• At 4:53 p.m., Flynn Gabriel, 34, was arrested on suspicion of felony Domestic Battery after his spouse reported he hit her repeatedly as they were driving on William Street. She suffered bruises on her neck. The crime was a felony because this is his third offense, according to the arrest report. Bail was set at $15,000.