Carson City Sheriff’s Office: Dispute over towels leads to arrest

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

• At 6:38 a.m., a 37-year-old was arrested on two outstanding misdemeanor warrants after deputies were called to Dotty's Casino for an intoxicated subject refusing to leave. Bail was set at $4,000.

• At 1:24 p.m., Tara Ellis-Goff, 49, was arrested after deputies were called to the Rodeway Inn on a report of a battery. She was contacted south of there near Heidi's Restaurant and admitted a dispute with the manager but said that person hit her in the back. The arrest report states the altercation occurred because Goff was attempting to steal towels and she defended herself after being hit. A search of her person revealed a meth pipe and two different quantities of meth. She was also arrested on suspicion of battery. Bail was set at $7,000.

• At 7:42 p.m., a 21-year-old was arrested on suspicion of Domestic Battery 1st offense for allegedly attacking his stepfather at their residence on Pheasant Drive. Bail was set at $3,000.

• At 8:51 p.m., a Carson woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st after a deputy saw her vehicle fail to maintain a travel lane and travel 10 yards into the sagebrush near 5th and Airport Road. A search of her person also turned up several opioid pills she didn't have a prescription for. She was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription and failure to maintain a lane. Bail was set at $3,565.