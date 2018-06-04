Carson City Sheriff’s Office: Don’t drop your pants in front of deputies

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

At 8:27 a.m., a 35-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies conducted a warrant service near the 1800 block of Wendy Lane. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 3:16 p.m., Norman Davis, 49, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container, turn signal required, driving in the center and no proof of insurance after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Fall and David. At the same incident, Seth Kemper, 24, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail for Davis was set at $4,250 and bail for Kemper was set at $3,500.

At 3:56 p.m., a 63-year-old Dayton man was arrested on suspicion of DUI, fictitious registration, no proof of insurance and driving without a valid license after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 3700 block of Highway 50. Bail was set at $2,650.

At 4:55 p.m., Charles Hakala, 58, of Silver Springs was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and broken windshield after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Gold Dust West Way and William Street. Bail was set at $3,550.

Recommended Stories For You

At 10:03 p.m., a 40-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of a battery warrant after deputies conducted a warrant service near the 2000 block of College Parkway. At the same incident, a 40-year-old Sparks man was arrested on suspicion of use of marijuana in public. Bail for both men was set at $500.

At 11:03 p.m., a 44-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI and hit and run after deputies responded to reports of a vehicle hitting a parked car near Nevada and Telegraph. The woman was later located near the 400 block of Curry Street. Bail was set at $1,500.

SATURDAY

At 4:14 a.m., a 40-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct, obstruction and parole and probation violation after deputies responded to reports of an unwanted subject near the 1400 block of N. Carson Street. Bail was set at $450.

At 2:39 p.m., Jorge Ramos-Nava, 27, of Sun Valley was arrested on suspicion of felony eluding, speeding and motorcycle endorsement required after deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a group of motorcycles near Lompa Lane and Northridge Drive. At the same incident, David Fonseca, 29, of Sparks was arrested on suspicion of felony eluding, speeding, no insurance, no motorcycle endorsement and unsafe passing and Gustavo Bolanos, 27, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of eluding and speeding. Bail for Ramos-Nava was set at $20,095, bail for Fonseca was set at $20,650 and bail for Bolanos was set at $20,045.

At 3:05 p.m., a 22-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of fictitious plates, DUI and open container after deputies observed a stalled vehicle near Northridge and Rockbridge. Bail was set at $1,150.

At 3:59 p.m., a 24-year-old Streetport, La., man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies initiated a traffic stop near William and Rand. Bail was set at $535.

At 7:18 p.m., Sonya Soto, 49, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, attempt to destroy or conceal evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a peace officer and cell phone use while driving after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 3500 block of Highway 50. Bail was set at $6,400.

At 10:45 p.m., Jeremiah Nieto-Lopez, 49, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon after deputies responded to reports of a man pointing a firearm at another near the 1800 block of Stewart Street. Bail was set at $20,000.

SUNDAY

At 1:09 a.m., Sherry Parks, 58, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony indecent exposure and disorderly conduct after deputies responded to a disorderly woman at the Carson Street Nugget Casino and when deputies arrived she pulled down her pants and started urinating in front of deputies. Bail was set at $5,150.

At 9:03 p.m., Joey Dejesus, 47, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and domestic battery after deputies responded to reports of a man threatening a woman with a screwdriver near the 3400 block of Imperial Way. Bail was set at $23,000.

MONDAY

At 1:05 a.m., a 47-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies stopped a man on a bicycle with no lights near Carson and Spear Streets. Bail was set at $1,688.

At 3:57 a.m., a 26-year-old Dayton woman was arrested on suspicion of basic speed, no valid driver's license and two counts of failure to appear after deputies initiated a traffic stop near William and Anderson Streets. Bail was set at $575.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.