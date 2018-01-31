Carson City Sheriff’s Office focusing on impaired driving

The Carson City Sheriff's Office is increasing its presence on the road to focus on impaired driving.

Law enforcement statewide will be working on cracking down on drivers under the influence, especially during Super Bowl weekend.

Carson will have extra deputies on the road for the big game to try to reduce the number of intoxicated drivers.

"If you drive intoxicated or impaired be prepared to spend some time in jail," Sgt. Earl Mays said in a press release. "We urge all residents of Carson City to enjoy the big game responsibly. Designate a sober driver or utilize a ride sharing company."

The increase in law enforcement presence during these weeks supports the overall state goal of Zero Fatalities. Residents can help reach that goal by following safety guidelines such as: designate a sober driver before drinking; use a taxi, call a sober driver or use public transportation; take advantage of local sober ride programs; call 911 if a drunk driver is spotted on the road; and take the keys or assist in making other arrangements for someone who's about to drive or ride impaired.

For resources and laws pertaining to impaired driving and riding, visit http://www.zerofatalitiesnv.com/dont-drive-impaired.