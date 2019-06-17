Carson City Sheriff’s Office: Hair-raising experience leads to arrest

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

• At 12:49 p.m., Chance Banta, 22, of Carson City was arrested at Walmart on felony counts on suspicion of burglary and attempting to obtain money by false pretenses. He’s accused of using a receipt to try to obtain a refund on item that matched the receipt but which he had just taken from the store. A search of his person found two hypodermic needles and he was also arrested on suspicion of possessing paraphernalia. Bail was set at $41,000.

• At 5:17 p.m., a 26-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of Domestic Battery 1st offense after allegedly punching her ex-boyfriend at the Mac Center where he was supposed to pick up their two children. Bail was set at $3,000.

• At 6:20 p.m., a 49-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of battery for allegedly grabbing another woman’s hair from behind of the FISH bus transporting them to Wiley House and shaking her head violently. She was also arrested on suspicion of violating pre-trial conditions. Bail was set at $4,000.

• At 8:19 p.m., Jose Joe Gonzales Jr., 61, was arrested after a traffic stop at Hot Springs and Nye Lane on a warrant out of Lyon County on suspicion of sexual assault on a victim under age 14. Bail was set at $250,000.

SATURDAY

• At 3:46 p.m., a 28-year-old landscaper was arrested on suspicion of DUI 2nd alcohol after a traffic stop at Edmonds and Fairview for failure to maintain a lane. Bail was set at $2,525.

• At 4:53 p.m., Jose Majano-Alvarez, 31, was arrested at a residence on Condor Circle on a felony warrant issued by drug court and held without bail on a P&P warrant.

• At 9:10 p.m., Sterling White, 21, was arrested at his apartment on Airport Road on a Douglas County warrant on suspicion of felony use of a credit card without the owner’s permission and theft totaling less than $650. Bail was set at $6,000.

SUNDAY

• At 12:15 a.m., a 53-year-old contractor was arrested after a traffic stop at Carson and Robinson streets for a suspended registration. He was also arrested on suspicion of a suspended license, no insurance and violating suspended sentence conditions. Bail was set at $2,150.

• At 12:32 a.m., Delance Jefferson, 31, was arrested after deputies responded to a report of a reckless driver on North Carson Street. Dispatch reported the suspected vehicle was stolen. A search uncovered a large amount of cash as well as a glass container with a white crystal substance in it and a pipe. He was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of meth and paraphernalia. Bail was set at $13,500.

• At 2:03 a.m., a 28-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st alcohol after a traffic stop at Carson and Robinson streets for speeding. Bail was set at $1,045.

• At 12:12 p.m., a 55-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI 2nd alcohol after deputies responded to a report of a non-injury accident in the parking lot at Dutch Brothers on William Street. Bail was set at $2,500.

• At 4:18 p.m., a 22-year-old was arrested on suspicion of two counts of possessing drug paraphernalia after a deputy responded to a vehicle outside Walmart. There were items consistent with meth use in the vehicle. Bail was set at $2,000.

• At 4:26 p.m., a 59-year-old retiree was arrested after a traffic stop at Sonoma and Silver Sage for speeding. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st alcohol and bail was set at $1,050.

• At 4:47 p.m., Alyssia Bower, 44, was arrested at Emerson and Arrowhead after deputies responded to her report her boyfriend was punching the inside of her vehicle. He had suffered a cut on his face he said was caused by the ring on her hand she punched him with because she thought he was flirting with another woman at a party. She was arrested on suspicion of Domestic Battery 1st offense. At the jail, the arrest report says a small amount of meth, paraphernalia and three prescription pills were found in a bottle with no name and prescription on it. Her bail was set at $8,500.

• At 7:11 p.m., Michael Ward of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of meth after his bicycle was stopped for riding the wrong way on a road. Bail was set at $2,550.

• At 9:02 p.m., an 18-year-old Carson man was arrested after deputies found a butterfly knife and brass knuckles on his person. Bail was set at $2,500.