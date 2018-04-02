In the (Ed’s) Doghouse, woman released after sobering up, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office.

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

• At 3:16 p.m., a 32-year-old Dayton woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI 2nd/alcohol and child neglect for having her child in the vehicle after a traffic stop for disobeying a traffic control at South Curry and West 10th streets. Bail was set at $5,040.

• At 6:13 p.m., a 27-year-old was arrested on suspicion of battery for allegedly hitting his caregiver at his home on Marlette Drive. Bail was set at $1,000.

• At 9:03 p.m., a 31-year-old landscaper was arrested after managers at The Max called to report an unwanted subject. He was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and disorderly conduct and held in lieu of $300 bail.

• At 9:32 p.m., a 37-year-old businessman was arrested after a traffic stop on a warrant on suspicion he violated conditions of a suspended sentence. Bail was set at $1,000.

• At 9:41 p.m., a 24-year-old was arrested on a failure to appear warrant after deputies responded to a report of an intoxicated subject unable to get up. He was ordered held on $215 bail.

SATURDAY

• At 12:14 a.m., a 33-year-old was arrested on a contempt of court warrant at King and Mountain streets. Bail was set at $500.

• At 12:32 a.m., a 44-year-old state worker was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st/alcohol after a traffic stop for speeding at Carson and Winnie. He was also arrested on suspicion of an illegal right turn and stopping in the crosswalk at the stoplight. Total bail was set at $1,175.

• At 2:55 a.m., a Carson woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st/alcohol after a traffic stop at Roop and Little streets. Bail was set at $1,000.

• At 3:52 a.m., a 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery-first and destruction of property after deputies were called to an apartment on College Parkway by his girlfriend. Neighbors reported witnessing him shove the victim and she charged he broke two cell phones and punched holes in the walls. The arrest report says he was so uncooperative he had to be carried to the cell at the jail. Bail was set at $5,500.

• At 9:59 a.m., a 54-year-old transient was arrested suspicion of disorderly conduct after deputies responded to a report of a man passed out on a bench at Carson and William Streets. He was held in lieu of $150 bail.

• At 5:41 a.m., Linda Cervantes, 39, was arrested on suspicion of trafficking meth after more than four grams of the drug was found in her vehicle. Bail was set at $20,000.

• At 7:15 p.m., a 60-year-old retiree was arrested on Clear Creek Road on a warrant on suspicion of failure to appear. Bail was set at $840.

• At 10:51 p.m., a 23-year-old was arrested at Carson and Bath streets on suspicion of violating the no alcohol conditions of his suspended sentence. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.

• At 11:50 p.m., a 32-year-old man was arrested after deputies responded to a report of a man chasing a woman on Woodside Drive. He was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery 1st for allegedly hitting his wife. Bail was set at $3,000.

• At 11:51 a.m., a 33-year-old South Lake Tahoe woman was held in civil protective custody after managers at Ed's Doghouse called to report an intoxicated subject. She was released after sobering up.

SUNDAY

• At 12:51 a.m., a 25-year-old Wendy's employee was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor embezzlement for allegedly taking $100 from the cash register. Bail was set at $1,000.

• At 1:51 p.m., a woman was arrested after visiting a prisoner at the Carson City Jail when a failure to appear warrant was discovered during a background check. She was held in lieu of $215 bail.

• At 4:45 p.m., a 20-year-old was jailed after he was transferred to Carson City from Washoe County on a failure to appear traffic warrant. Bail was set at $1,150.

• At 5:31 p.m., a Carson woman was arrested after she was stopped at College Parkway and Ormsby Drive for allegedly having a stolen license plate on her vehicle. She was arrested on suspicion of stolen property, driving on a suspended license, a fictitious vehicle registration and eluding an officer for continuing to drive after the deputy turned on his emergency lights. Total bail was set at $3,550.

• At 6:26 p.m., a 19-year-old was jailed on a warrant issued in Carson Justice Court. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.

MONDAY

• At 12:33 a.m., a 35-year-old was arrested outside an apartment complex on north Carson Street after deputies responded to a report of a fight. He was held on suspicion of violating suspended sentence conditions by drinking alcohol. Bail was set at $3,000.

• At 1:29 a.m., a female transient was held in civil protective custody when a deputy stopped her after noticing she wasn't wearing a shirt. She was ordered held until sober.

• At 3:07 a.m., a 23-year-old was arrested after deputies responded to a report of an accident at I-580 and Arrowhead Drive. Witnesses said he fled the scene after the wreck. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st, fleeing the scene of an accident and failure to notify law enforcement of an accident as well as no valid drivers license. Total bail was set at $3,100.