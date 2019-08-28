Carson City Sheriff’s Office investigating burglary at railroad mechanic’s shop

Carson City Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a burglary that happened Aug. 20 at a railroad mechanic’s shop on Highway 50 East.

Detective Sam Hatley said the shop is in the 7400 block of U.S. 50 East and that a large amount of tools designed for railroad repair as well as welding equipment and a job box were taken.

He urged anyone with information to contact either him at 283-7852, dispatch at 887-2677 or Secret Witness at 322-4900.