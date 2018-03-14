 Carson City Sheriff’s Office investigating reported drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson City Sheriff’s Office investigating reported drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon

Nevada Appeal staff report
Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong says the Sheriff's Office is investigating reports of a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon about 5:26 p.m.

Furlong said shots were fired across the street from the Blasdel Building, 209 E. Musser St. Both vehicles then left the scene.

"We have no suspects, no victims," Furlong said. "It seemed to be a very quick confrontation."

Investigators are reviewing security footage. Two bullets were recovered from the street, Furlong said.