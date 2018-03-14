Carson City Sheriff’s Office investigating reported drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon
March 14, 2018
Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong says the Sheriff's Office is investigating reports of a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon about 5:26 p.m.
Furlong said shots were fired across the street from the Blasdel Building, 209 E. Musser St. Both vehicles then left the scene.
"We have no suspects, no victims," Furlong said. "It seemed to be a very quick confrontation."
Investigators are reviewing security footage. Two bullets were recovered from the street, Furlong said.
Trending In: Crime
- Woman wanted a smoke, gets arrested, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says
- 23 arrested in narcotics operation in Carson City
- Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks suspect in burglary
- 2 pedestrians taken into custody on one call, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says
- Woman held on $25,000 bail, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says
Trending Sitewide
- UPDATE: Deceased suspect in Carson City pursuit believed to be 23-year-old male
- Ormsby House update to be presented to Carson City supervisors
- Woman wanted a smoke, gets arrested, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says
- Stealing the show: 5 local women compete in Fallon’s annual dance contest
- Man arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and burglary, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office