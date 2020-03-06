Carson City Sheriff’s Office looking for attempted robbery suspect

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office investigation division is releasing information about an attempted robbery that occurred at the Chevron, 1102 N. Carson St., on Friday, March 6 at 4:17 a.m.

The suspect entered the Chevron wearing a white cloth covering his face. He pointed a black semi-automatic-type firearm at the clerk and demanded money. The clerk did not release any money and the suspect left the Chevron. He was last seen walking southbound on Carson Street from East William Street.

The suspect is described as a white male adult in his 40s to 50s. He is approximately 6 feet tall and has a thin build. He was last seen wearing a camouflage cap, a gray and black jacket, black jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2008, Investigation Division, Detective Christopher Rivera (775) 283-7855, Investigations Captain Brian Humphrey (775) 283-7850 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.

The case number is 2020-1441.