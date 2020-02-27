Carson City Sheriff’s Office looking for burglary suspect

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office investigation division is seeking information on the whereabouts of Jacob Newell.

According to a news release, Newell committed two burglaries Feb. 21 in Carson City, at Sportsman’s Warehouse and Walmart at 3200 Market St. He stole approximately $1,500 worth of Go Pro cameras and was positively identified through the video surveillance provided by the retail stores.

Newell has a diamond tattoo near his left eye and a crown behind his left ear. He has a sub-dermal piercing next to the diamond tattoo on his face. He is 6 feet tall and approximately 180 pounds with a shaved head.

Anyone who knows the location of Newell is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office dispatch, 775-887-2677, investigation division Deputy Sam Torres, 775-391-6205, investigations Capt. Brian Humphrey, 775-283-7850, or Secret Witness, 775-322-4900.