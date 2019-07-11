Carson City Sheriff’s Office looking for credit card fraud suspect

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division is asking for assistance in identifying a credit card fraud suspect.

On April 21, the victim of a vehicle burglary got his wallet stolen while hiking in Lonepine, Calif.

On May 1, a white male adult entered the Wells Fargo on South Carson Street with a small female child. The suspect used the victim’s stolen Wells Fargo bank card and identification to withdraw money. The suspect returned on May 2 and May 3 and took more money out of the victim’s bank account.

The suspect was described as a white male adult with short brown hair and a trimmed beard. It appeared that the suspect had a tattoo on his right forearm. The suspect was with an 18-month to 3-year-old female child with light brown to blond hair. He was also known to travel with an adult female with short hair.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch 775-887-2677, Investigation Division, Det. Steven Olson 775-283-7856, Investigations Cpt. Brian Humphrey at 775-283-7850 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.