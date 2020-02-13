Carson City Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in attempting to locate a missing endangered person.

Lindsie Newman was last seen by loved ones on Jan. 20 in Carson City.

Newman said she was going to help a friend. She left her residence and has not been seen since. She sent several messages to friends stating that she needed money for a bus ticket.

It is unknown what Newman needed the bus ticket for or her ultimate destination. At this time she is listed as a missing endangered person and the Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the publics help in attempting to locate her.

Newman is about 5-feet 4-inches, weighs about 115 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo on her lower back of vines. Lindsie is thought to be in the downtown Reno area.

Anyone with information on the missing person is asked to call Detective Tucker at 775-283-7858, Captain Brian Humphrey at 775-283-7850, Carson City Dispatch at 775-887-COPS (2677), or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. You can remain anonymous.