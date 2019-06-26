Carson City Sheriff’s Office makes significant drug bust

Johnny Eugene Shynovick

DrugBust-NAP-062919

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Team arrested Johnny Eugene Shynovick, 59, on multiple felony drug charges June 22.

SET officers in cooperation with the Tri-County Gang Unit and Nevada Department of Public Safety: Narcotics Task Force (TRINET) have been investigating a group of individuals involved in the sales of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl in the Carson City-area.

Investigators served a search warrant in the 200 block of Hampton Drive in Carson City on June 22.

That search warrant and operation resulted in the arrest of Shynovick for charges related to Trafficking a Controlled Substance (Level III). Approximately a half of a pound of methamphetamine was seized, in addition to a vehicle and a significant amount of cash. Shynovick is a convicted felon and gang associate. He was in possession of several firearms and indicia of drug sales/trafficking; which were seized as well.

He is being held at the Carson City Jail on $250,000 bond on the following charges: Trafficking a controlled substance (level III); sales of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell; conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substances act; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (five counts).

This investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected. Anyone with information on drug trafficking and sales in the Carson City-area is encouraged to contact Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, the SET Hotline at 775-283-7871 or message the Carson City Special Enforcement Team on Facebook. Tipsters can remain anonymous.