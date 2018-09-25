Sheriff: Man jailed after attack with Japanese style sword

The following persons were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

MONDAY

At 12:57 a.m., Joel Urquiza, 33, was arrested on charges of battery with a deadly weapon and mayhem. He is accused of attacking another man at a residence in the 1700 block of North Carson Street with a Japanese-style sword, causing severe damage to the victim's hand. He was also charged with possession of a deadly weapon and drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner. Total bail was set at $63,000.

At 4:08 a.m., a 33-year-old Carson man was arrested after deputies were called to Woody's Casino on North Carson Street for a report of a subject throwing items and breaking glass by punching a custom window with his hand. He had left the scene but deputies were later dispatched to Dotty's Casino on Market Street for a subject matching the defendant's description who had cuts on his hand. He was jailed on a charge of destruction of property and for violating pre-sentence conditions and held without bail.

At 2:23 p.m., a 27-year-old man turned himself in on a warrant charging violation of suspended sentence conditions. Bail was set at $3,000.

SUNDAY

At 5:16 a.m., a 19-year-old was arrested on a warrant charging failure to appear in a DUI case. He was held in lieu of $2,004 bail.

At 11:59 p.m., a 37-year-old was arrested at Fifth Street and Saliman Road on a Douglas County warrant charging failure to appear. Bail was set at $1,000.

SATURDAY

At 12:19 a.m., a 25-year-old chef was charged with DUI-first drug after a traffic stop at Saliman Road and Fifth Street. He was also charged with speeding and failure to maintain a lane. Bail was set at $1,075.

At 12:42 p.m., a 29-year-old woman was arrested at Six Mile Canyon and Riberboar roads in Dayton on a warrant charging failure to appear on a traffic citation. She was held in lieu of $855 bail.

At 1:20 p.m., a 51-year-old was arrested after deputies were called to Roop and William streets on a report of a man in the middle of the street. A background check revealed he is an ex-felon. He was charged with failure to register, possession of a drug without a prescription, wrongful possession of a shopping cart and soliciting donations from motorists. Bail was set at $2,956.

At 4:19 p.m., an 18-year-old woman was arrested at a residence on Fifth Street and booked on a warrant charging trespassing and held in lieu of $250.

At 11:59 p.m., a 31-year-old Reno construction worker was charged with DUI-first offense alcohol after a traffic stop at North Carson Street and Medical Parkway. He was also charged with making an improper turn and stopping past the white line, entering the crosswalk. Total bail was set at $1,115.

FRIDAY

At 12:35 p.m., a 60-year-old painter was arrested on an outstanding warrant after deputies helped move his disabled vehicle out of the traffic lane at Fairview Drive and Saliman Road. He was also charged with driving on a suspended registration. Bail was set at $265.

At 6:50 p.m., a 73-year-old man was arrested on a charge of DUI-first offense after a woman called to report an unattended vehicle running in a parking lot on West Telegraph. The vehicle was gone but the witness told deputies which way it went and they stopped the car for rolling through a crosswalk on Curry Street. He was also charged with running the stop sign. Bail was set at $1,050.