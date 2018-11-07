Carson City Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested at the car wash

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

• At 10:44 a.m., a 58-year-old was arrested after deputies were told he was selling meth in the area of Sneddon Way. No drug charges were filed but he was arrested on suspicion of being an ex-felon failing to register and with pre-trial supervision conditions. Bail was set at $3,150.

• At 11:41 a.m., a 31-year-old car wash employee was arrested after deputies were told he arrived to work intoxicated and fell asleep on the restroom floor. After deputies woke him up and escorted him out of the restroom, he allegedly became profane and physically aggressive with deputies. He was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer and held in lieu of $450 bail.

• At 3:12 p.m. a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery 1st offense after deputies responded to Willard Lane. The woman said the dispute centered on the fact she paid to get the man's bike out of hock but he didn't repay her so she took the bike to a friend's house. She charged he pushed and choked her in anger and that she fought back. His bail was set at $3,000.

• At 5 p.m., a 19-year-old Reno woman turned herself in to the sheriff's for a contempt of court warrant on suspicion of violation of parole conditions. No bail was listed.

• At 8:23 p.m., a 28-year-old construction worker was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery 1st offense after deputies were called to Camp N Town on North Carson Street for a report of a female being battered by a man. The alleged victim denied anything happened but the deputy reported several lacerations and marks on the woman and arrested the man on suspicion of battery. His bail was set at $3,000.

WEDNESDAY

• At 12:47 a.m., a 50-year-old Reno woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while her license was revoked for a DUI after a traffic stop on William Street near Smith's. She was jailed in lieu of $1,000 bail.