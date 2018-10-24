Carson City Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested on suspicion of child neglect

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

MONDAY

• At 10 a.m., a 23-year-old man was arrested at 658 Saliman on a warrant on suspicion of violation of suspended sentence conditions and held in lieu of $1,000 bail.

• At 7 p.m., a 31-year-old was arrested on suspicion of child neglect after his year-old son was found wandering near traffic at 1950 North Carson Street. He told deputies he was unaware the child was outside the residence. The toddler was spotted by a passerby who called deputies and protected the child until they arrived. He was held in lieu of $2,500 bail. His wife came home from work to take care of the child.

TUESDAY

• At 7:43 a.m., a 29-year-old Gardnerville man was arrested on suspicion of loitering around Seeliger Elementary School after deputies were called to the scene for a man on a park bench moaning and yelling. The deputy told him to leave the school grounds but he only went a block away and was again reported causing a disturbance. He was arrested and bail set at $500.

WEDNESDAY

• At 3:15 a.m., a 22-year-old Markleeville man was arrested on a warrant on suspicion of contempt of court and held in lieu of $500 bail.