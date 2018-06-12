Carson City Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested on suspicion of domestic battery

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

At 3:55 a.m., a 20-year-old Gardnerville man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and failure to adhere to deputies upon approaching an emergency vehicle after deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that nearly hit deputies near I-580 and College Parkway. Bail was set at $1,100.

At 4:23 a.m., Timothy Ray Jr., 33, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and no vehicle insurance after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 1500 block of Como Street. Bail was set at $4,100.

At 9:52 a.m., a 42-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 3100 block of Highway 50. Bail was set at $3,000.

SATURDAY

At 1:51 a.m., a Reno woman was held in civil protective custody at the Carson Tahoe Medical Center. She was held until determined to be sober.

At 7:21 p.m., a 23-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of probation violation after deputies responded to reports of a fight at Mills Park. The man was located near Palo Verde Drive and Mesquite Place and it was determined he had been drinking, a violation of his probation. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 8:05 p.m., Wayne Bechard, 40, of Reno, was arrested on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon and battery after deputies responded to reports of a man pulling a sword and placing it on a juvenile's chest. Bail was set at $21,000.

At 10:54 p.m., a 48-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and failure to obey traffic control devices after deputies initiated a traffic stop near 5th and Teague. Bail was set at $1,050.

At 11:23 p.m., a 35-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on two counts of violation of bail conditions after deputies responded to reports of a possible alcohol overdose. Two hours after the incident, the woman had a blood alcohol level of .322. Bail was set at $6,000.

At 11:46 p.m., a 23-year-old Dayton man was arrested on suspicion of failure to maintain a travel lane and DUI-drugs after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Highway 50 and Flint. Bail was set at $1,065.

SUNDAY

At 3:03 a.m., a 27-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of resisting a public officer with violence, interfering with a public officer and intoxicated pedestrian in the roadway after deputies responded to reports of two women arguing in the road near Plaza and Telegraph streets. Bail was set at $1,340.

At 5:45 p.m., Michael LaClaire, 37, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony failure to appear and felony possession of a controlled substance after deputies responded to assist the fire department with an unconscious male near the 3600 block of Nye Lane. Bail was set at $12,500.

MONDAY

At 4:15 a.m., a 22-year-old Reno man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 3400 block of Woodside Drive. Bail was set at $720.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.