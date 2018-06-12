Carson City Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested on suspicion of domestic battery
June 12, 2018
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
FRIDAY
At 3:55 a.m., a 20-year-old Gardnerville man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and failure to adhere to deputies upon approaching an emergency vehicle after deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that nearly hit deputies near I-580 and College Parkway. Bail was set at $1,100.
At 4:23 a.m., Timothy Ray Jr., 33, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and no vehicle insurance after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 1500 block of Como Street. Bail was set at $4,100.
At 9:52 a.m., a 42-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 3100 block of Highway 50. Bail was set at $3,000.
SATURDAY
At 1:51 a.m., a Reno woman was held in civil protective custody at the Carson Tahoe Medical Center. She was held until determined to be sober.
At 7:21 p.m., a 23-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of probation violation after deputies responded to reports of a fight at Mills Park. The man was located near Palo Verde Drive and Mesquite Place and it was determined he had been drinking, a violation of his probation. Bail was set at $3,000.
At 8:05 p.m., Wayne Bechard, 40, of Reno, was arrested on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon and battery after deputies responded to reports of a man pulling a sword and placing it on a juvenile's chest. Bail was set at $21,000.
At 10:54 p.m., a 48-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and failure to obey traffic control devices after deputies initiated a traffic stop near 5th and Teague. Bail was set at $1,050.
At 11:23 p.m., a 35-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on two counts of violation of bail conditions after deputies responded to reports of a possible alcohol overdose. Two hours after the incident, the woman had a blood alcohol level of .322. Bail was set at $6,000.
At 11:46 p.m., a 23-year-old Dayton man was arrested on suspicion of failure to maintain a travel lane and DUI-drugs after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Highway 50 and Flint. Bail was set at $1,065.
SUNDAY
At 3:03 a.m., a 27-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of resisting a public officer with violence, interfering with a public officer and intoxicated pedestrian in the roadway after deputies responded to reports of two women arguing in the road near Plaza and Telegraph streets. Bail was set at $1,340.
At 5:45 p.m., Michael LaClaire, 37, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony failure to appear and felony possession of a controlled substance after deputies responded to assist the fire department with an unconscious male near the 3600 block of Nye Lane. Bail was set at $12,500.
MONDAY
At 4:15 a.m., a 22-year-old Reno man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 3400 block of Woodside Drive. Bail was set at $720.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.