Carson City Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested on suspicion of possession of firearm by ex-felon

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

MONDAY

At 9:30 a.m., Daniel Mark Redding, 25, of Gardnerville was arrested at the Carson City Jail on warrants on suspicion of five counts of burglary and two of fraudulent use of a credit card, all felonies, along with a gross misdemeanor conspiracy, two counts of petit larceny and obtaining goods under false pretenses. According to the arrest report, he was already in the jail on suspicion of parole violation. Bail was set at $15,000.

At 11:15 a.m., a 44-year-old student was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery 1st after deputies were called to a residence in the 400 block of Catalpa Way. She's accused of punching her estranged husband during a dispute over signing divorce papers. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 3:10 p.m., Jonathon Louis Waters, 33, was arrested at the jail when a background check revealed a warrant issues in California on suspicion of him being a fugitive from justice. He was held without bail.

At 10:22 p.m., Jacob Andrew Watts, 21, was arrested on suspicion felony possession of a firearm by an ex-felon, possession of stolen meth after a woman reported her pistol missing from her car after Watts helped her move. He was arrested after deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 2100 block of Mayflower Way. According to the arrest report, the pistol, holster, a scale like those used to weigh drugs, a quantity of meth and a pipe were all located in the vehicle. He was also held on two warrants on suspicion of contempt of court. Total bail was set at $49,500.