Carson City Sheriff’s Office: Man uses grand theft auto to go door to door

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

• At 5:49 p.m., Jonathan Jenkins, 37, was arrested on suspicion of felony drug violations after a traffic stop at Saliman and 5th Streets. After a field sobriety test, he was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st offense alcohol. After a search of his vehicle, he was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of prescription drugs without a prescription. The arrest report states he had on his person and at his home more than 1,500 pills. He was arrested on suspicion of transporting a controlled substance, possession for sales and possession, all felonies. He was also arrested on suspicion of traffic violations. Total bail in the case was set at $31,115.

SATURDAY

• At 12:12 a.m., Derek Clinkenbeard, 48, was arrested on suspicion of felony child abuse for allegedly biting a 10-year-old girl while she was visiting his daughter at their Northgate Lane residence. The arrest report states the incident happened when the victim tried to wake Clinkenbeard up. He told deputies he didn't remember doing that when he woke up. He was also arrested on suspicion of violating deferred sentencing conditions that prohibit him from using alcohol. Bail was set at $41,000.

• At 9:26 p.m., a 24-year-old Carson man was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st alcohol after a traffic stop at Carson and Adams streets for failure to maintain a lane. He was also arrested on suspicion of having no valid drivers license. Bail was set at $1,165.

SUNDAY

• At midnight, Antoinette Sims, 53, was arrested at an address on South Carson Meadows on a California warrant on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice. She was held without bail.

• At 1:18 a.m., a 48-year-old transient was arrested after deputies found him sleeping on the sidewalk on Winnie Lane. He was arrested on suspicion of obstructing and resisting a public officer with bail set at $600.

• At 3:33 a.m., Dennis Moore Jr. , 39, was arrested on suspicion of being a felony sex offender failing to register after a traffic stop at Highway 50 and Fairview. He was also arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st offense alcohol, no registration, insurance or valid drivers license. He was held without bail.

• At 9:40 a.m., Ronnie Davis, 35, was jailed on suspicion of grand theft auto after deputies responded to the area of Bowers and August Drive for a report of a man going from door to door asking for money. The vehicle he's accused of taking was involved in an accident after it was stolen Friday. Bail was set at $20,000.

• 12:26 p.m., a 37-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of two counts of domestic battery after deputies were called to an apartment on College Parkway. The call was placed by her son who reported she was hitting a man at the residence. He told deputies when he tried to restrain her, she bit him on the shoulder. She was also arrested on suspicion of a parole and probation warrant and with violating suspended sentence conditions. She was held without bail.

MONDAY

• At 6:41 a.m., a 30-year-old woman was arrested at an address on Cameron Court after deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute. She was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery 1st offense after deputies saw blood on her boyfriend's ear where she allegedly bit him. She was also arrested on suspicion of obstructing after attempting to fight with officers. Bail was set at $1,300.

TUESDAY

• At 12:17 a.m., a 45-year-old Zephyr Cove woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st offense drugs after a traffic stop on East College Parkway for failure to maintain a lane. She was also arrested on suspicion of violating bail conditions. Bail was set at $4,050.

• At 12:40 a.m., an 18-year-old forklift driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st offense after a traffic stop for a burnt out taillight at I-580 and College Parkway. He was also arrested on suspicion of being a minor consuming, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. Bail was set at $1,775.

• At 3:54 a.m., a 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of interfering a driver, causing the vehicle to crash after deputies were called to the Lyon/Carson line on Highway 50 East. The arrest report says he and a woman left her father's house after an argument. He told her to stop the car as they drove but she didn't so he admitted grabbing the steering wheel causing the crash. His bail was set at $150. The woman driver was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident and jailed on an outstanding failure to appear warrant. Her bail was set at $715.

WEDNESDAY

• At 2:10 a.m., a 29-year-old was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st offense after a traffic stop for making an illegal u-turn at Roop and John streets. Bail was set at $1,040.