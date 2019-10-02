Carson City Sheriff’s Office needs complaints from those who were vandalized during the weekend

Over the weekend of September 28-29, 2019, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office received numerous complaints throughout the community of residents discovering their vehicles had been damaged by eggs. Following press release notices, more complaints were received throughout the week and involved all areas of the community. The exact number of incidents has not been well documented, since most of the reports were received only as informational calls.

Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office were assigned to the case early and provided public information regarding the incidents. As a result, tips as to the identity of the suspects have been called in, along with neighborhood video surveillances. Deputies are reporting substantial progress in identifying ALL of the suspects involved in the weekend long events. Since the investigation remains open while more suspects are being interviewed, the names and identity of those already known (all adults) are being withheld. Officers anticipate arrests of all of those involved very soon.

The Sheriff’s Office is in need of documentation in the form of complaints from those who have not yet filed statements. Anyone who suffered losses as a result of this vandalism spree is encouraged to file a report and damages at the Sheriff’s Office, located at 911 Musser Street, as soon as possible.

Anyone with information regarding these widespread incidents is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 887-COPS(2677).