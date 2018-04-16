Carson City Sheriff’s Office says robbers at Little Caesars wanted money, not Pizza, Pizza!
April 16, 2018
The Carson City Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying two suspects involved in a robbery at Little Caesars Pizza.
On the afternoon of April 15, a white adult male and a Hispanic or Indian adult female entered the Carson Mall Little Caesars and demanded money from the cash register.
The male was wearing a black sweatshirt with a large Adidas logo on the front and back and jeans. The female was wearing orange Capri leggings and a dark colored sweatshirt. Both suspects wore their hoods up in an attempt to cover their faces.
No weapons were seen and no one inside the business was hurt.
Anyone with information should call Detective Chaney at 775-283-7853, Captain Brian Humphrey at 775-283-7850, or the Carson City Dispatch at 775-887-COPS (2677). You can remain anonymous.
