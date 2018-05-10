Carson City Sheriff’s Office says too much fighting at AM/PM

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

WEDNESDAY

At 1:40 a.m., a 40-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer and Department of Alternative Sentencing violation after deputies responded to reports of a couple fighting near the S. Carson Street AM/PM gas station. The suspect attempted to flee on foot from officers before he was apprehended near 8th and Curry streets. Bail was set at $6,000.

At 7:45 p.m., a 49-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle allegedly swerving near Saliman Road and Robinson Street. Bail was set at $1,137.

THURSDAY

At 4:33 a.m., Jerome Jacinto, 33, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony contempt of court warrant after deputies responded to reports of crash near the 2200 block of Long Street. Bail was set at $500.