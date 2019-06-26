Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks 3 suspects in robbery, extortion

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating three subjects wanted for robbery and extortion.

On June 12 at approximately 10:30 p.m., Damien Munoz-Malone, Anthony Munoz, and Waylon Filmore were at Dotty’s Casino, 3771 S. Carson St., according to a release from the Carson City Sheriff’s Office.

While in the business they saw a subject and his girlfriend in the casino. The subject owed Anthony a small amount of money, according to the release. After approaching the subject and not getting the money he was owed, Anthony, Damien, and Waylon went outside and waited for the subject and his girlfriend to exit the casino. Once the subject and his girlfriend exited the casino they were approached by Damien and Anthony.

Anthony began a physical altercation with the male victim. During the altercation, Damien struck the victim in the back of the head unprovoked. Once on the ground, Damien and Anthony continued to beat the victim. While the male was being beaten, his girlfriend attempted to step in to stop the attack. The female victim was struck by Damien causing her to lose control of her purse and spilling her wallet out on to the ground. Damien then picked up the wallet and ran from the scene. The female victim gave chase to attempt to get her property back. During the chase, Waylon attempted to strike the female with a one-liter soda bottle.

All three subjects fled the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival. After completing the investigation, it was determined that all three had committed robbery, and that Anthony and Damien had also committed extortion. All three have felony warrants out for their arrest. It is believed that all three are hiding on tribal lands in the Carson City and Douglas County areas.

Anyone with information on the location of Anthony, Damien, and Waylon is asked to call Detective Tucker at 775-283-7858, Capt. Brian Humphrey at 775-283-7850, Carson City Dispatch at 775-887-COPS (2677), or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. You can remain anonymous.