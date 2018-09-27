Sheriff seeks AMPM robbery suspects

The Carson City Sheriff's Office Investigation Division is asking for assistance in identifying two robbery suspects.

On Sept. 8 at about 3:30 p.m., two suspects entered an AMPM and stole a small amount of money from the cash register. The suspects left the store and a gold pickup was seen leaving the area.

The suspects were wearing masks over their faces and had gloves on. One of the suspects appeared to be approximately 6-2 with a thin build and the other suspect appeared to be 5-10 to 6-0 with a thin build. Video surveillance showed a gap in their masks and they appeared to have a dark complexion.

The gold pickup truck appeared to be a small truck with an extra cab. The tailgate of the truck appeared to be removed.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff's Office, Dispatch 775-887-COPS (2677), Investigation Division, Detective Steven Olson 775-283-7856, Investigations Captain Brian Humphrey 775-283-7850 or Secret Witness 775-322-4900.