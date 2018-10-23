Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks armed robbery suspect

The Carson City Sheriff's Office Investigation Division is asking for assistance in locating an armed robbery suspect.

On Monday at approximately 3:30 p.p. an armed robbery occurred at Fruitilandia, a frozen yogurt shop at 3217 Highway 50 East in Carson City. An unknown white or Hispanic male adult pointed a handgun at an employee and demanded cash and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A witness followed the suspect as he ran south from the business. The suspect pointed the firearm at the witness. The suspect then drove away in an older white Oldsmobile Cutlass. A short time later another witness observed the Oldsmobile park on the 1300 block of Green Court in Carson City. The suspect was seen walking away from the vehicle toward Menlo Drive. The Oldsmobile was reported stolen from South Lake Tahoe California.

The suspect was described as a young adult white or Hispanic male, thin with a pock marked or scabbed face. The suspect had a shaved head and he was wearing a Raider's jersey. The suspect was pulling a red wheeled suitcase or duffel bag.

At this time investigators are attempting to locate video surveillance of the suspect.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff's Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2677, Investigation Division, Detective Sam Hatley (775)283-7852, Investigations Captain Brian Humphrey (775)283-7850 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.