CCSO seeks help in check fraud, vehicle burglary case

The Carson City Sheriff's Office Investigation Division in conjunction with detectives from the Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department and the Washoe County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance identifying vehicle burglary and check fraud suspects.

Vehicle burglaries have occurred in Reno, Sparks and Washoe County. Checks, credit cards and identifications were stolen during these burglaries. Since May 2018 three female suspects have cashed the stolen checks using the stolen identification at Carson City banks.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff's Office, Dispatch 775-887-2677, Investigation Division, Detective Sam Hatley 775-283-7852, Investigations Capt. Brian Humphrey 775-283-7850 or Secret Witness 775-322-4900.