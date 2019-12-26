Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks help in October burglary

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division is asking for information in a burglary that occurred at a residence on Carmine Street in Carson City in October.

On Oct. 4, at approximately 9 p.m., a subject committed a home burglary at a residence on Carmine Street. The subject kicked in the door and stole several tools from inside.

Investigators obtained video surveillance from the residence that shows a possible male subject with hair coming out of the sides of a baseball cap. The male is wearing a zippered hoodie and black pants and he was riding a bicycle.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2677, Investigation Division, Deputy Sam Torres (775) 391-6205, Investigations Captain Brian Humphrey (775) 283-7850 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.

The case number is 2019-6829.