Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks help locating fraud suspect

On July 30, an elderly victim was approached by the suspect who claimed to be a nurse. She was dressed in black medical scrubs with a white accent line around the neck line and short sleeves. The suspect told the victim that he needed to provide her with his debit card and pin number or he would be moved to a care facility. The suspect later accessed the victim’s bank account multiple times in Carson City.

The suspect is identified as female adult with dyed, blonde hair and with a tan complexion. She is approximately 40 years old. She may work in the medical field. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2008, Investigation Division, Detective Christopher Rivera (775) 283-7855, Captain Brian Humphrey (775) 283-7850 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900. Case # 2019-5148