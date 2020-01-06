VIDEO: Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks help with stolen Jeep

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for information in a grand larceny of a vehicle.

At approximately 9 p.m., on Dec. 30, a male suspect stole a black 2001 Jeep Cherokee at 3579 U.S. Highway 50 East in Carson City, according to a news release. The victim had parked his car and left the keys inside with the doors unlocked and went into a business. The male suspect walked up to the car, entered it and drove off.

The victim walked outside as the car was driving away.

Investigators obtained video surveillance from the business. The male suspect is wearing a gray hoodie, black jacket, blue jeans, gray hat and white shoes carrying a gray backpack. The suspect may have a small tattoo near his left eye.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office reminds the public to lock their car doors and keep their keys with them at all times.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, dispatch 775-887-2677, investigation division, Deputy Sam Torres 775-391-6205, Investigations Capt. Brian Humphrey 775-283-7850 or Secret Witness 775-322-4900.

The case number is 2019-8716.